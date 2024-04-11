Hampshire train travel: Landslip between Botley and Hedge End blocks lines causing havoc for passengers

Passengers are facing severe delays on the railway this morning due to a landslip.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Apr 2024, 07:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Western Railway (SWR) reports disruption is taking place between Hedge End and Botley railway stations, en-route to Portsmouth. Replacement bus services have been issued for commuters as a result.

A landslip between Hedge End and Botley is blocking lines, with the Portsmouth to London service facing delays. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA WireA landslip between Hedge End and Botley is blocking lines, with the Portsmouth to London service facing delays. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A landslip between Hedge End and Botley is blocking lines, with the Portsmouth to London service facing delays. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

SWR reported on X that delays are expected until mid-morning. They said on their website that all lines around the landslip are currently blocked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to a landslip at Hedge End, trains will be diverted and unable to serve Botley and Hedge End until 9am today,” they said. “Buses will run between Eastleigh and Fareham calling at Hedge End and Botley in both directions from 5.30am to 9am.”

SWR added that trains from Portsmouth to London Waterloo via Eastleigh are being diverted via an alternative route in both directions. “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point,” they added. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

Related topics:DisruptionPortsmouthTrainsBusesFarehamTravel AdviceEastleigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.