South Western Railway (SWR) reports disruption is taking place between Hedge End and Botley railway stations, en-route to Portsmouth. Replacement bus services have been issued for commuters as a result.

A landslip between Hedge End and Botley is blocking lines, with the Portsmouth to London service facing delays. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

SWR reported on X that delays are expected until mid-morning. They said on their website that all lines around the landslip are currently blocked.

“Due to a landslip at Hedge End, trains will be diverted and unable to serve Botley and Hedge End until 9am today,” they said. “Buses will run between Eastleigh and Fareham calling at Hedge End and Botley in both directions from 5.30am to 9am.”