Hampshire train travel: Landslip between Botley and Hedge End blocks lines causing havoc for passengers
South Western Railway (SWR) reports disruption is taking place between Hedge End and Botley railway stations, en-route to Portsmouth. Replacement bus services have been issued for commuters as a result.
SWR reported on X that delays are expected until mid-morning. They said on their website that all lines around the landslip are currently blocked.
“Due to a landslip at Hedge End, trains will be diverted and unable to serve Botley and Hedge End until 9am today,” they said. “Buses will run between Eastleigh and Fareham calling at Hedge End and Botley in both directions from 5.30am to 9am.”
SWR added that trains from Portsmouth to London Waterloo via Eastleigh are being diverted via an alternative route in both directions. “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point,” they added. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”
