Hovertravel services cancelled

HOVERTRAVEL services have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The strong winds have meant the services between Southsea and Ryde are no longer running.

The met office are currently forecasting winds in excess of 40 mph in the Portsmouth area.

Passengers travelling tomorrow morning are advised to check the company’s website.

A statement on the Hovertravel website said: Services are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. The next update will be provided at 7.15 am on August 17.’