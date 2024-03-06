M27: Huge traffic delays up to M275 in Portsmouth as lane closed for barrier repairs
Huge tailbacks are being caused on the M27 due to a lane closure.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reports that barrier repairs are taking place between junction 12 for Portsmouth and junction 11 for Fareham. Motorists are queuing from junction 10.
The lane is shut on the eastbound route. HCCTT reports: "#M27 Eastbound - One lane is CLOSED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth for barrier repairs, delays backed before J10/A32 #Fareham."