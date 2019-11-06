Hunt for hit-and-run Audi driver after five-car A27 crash at Farlington

AN AUDI driver is being hunted by police after a five-car pile up on the A27.

Hampshire police said the eastbound crash at the Eastern Road interchange yesterday involved five cars.

CCTV image of five-car crash eastbound on the A27 at the Eastern Road interchange in Portsmouth on November 5 at around 5.20pm to 5.30pm. Picture: Highways England

It happened at about 5.20pm to 5.30pm but a white Audi involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

As reported, there was traffic chaos yesterday following the incident.

READ MORE: Traffic chaos as accident in Farlington causes queues back to Park Gate on M27

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘No serious injuries were reported to police.

‘Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident who may have information or dash cam footage that will help identify the driver of the Audi.’

An appliance each from Cosham and Havant fire stations attended the incident at 5.37pm.

READ MORE: Brexit Party candidate drops out of Portsmouth South general election race as party rejects Tory plea to Nigel Farage for pact

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: ‘No-one was trapped or injured, so we just assisted making the scene safe and moving the cars out of the way.’

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We had an ambulance crew on scene however no-one needed hospital treatment.’

Queues were backed on the M27 at Park Gate.

Call 101 quoting 44190397455, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.