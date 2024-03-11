M27 traffic: Lane cleared between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham with delays easing

A lane has been cleared on a major motorway following an obstruction this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Mar 2024, 07:36 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reported that a broken down van partially blocked a lane on the M27 westbound.

Commuters faced delays between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham. The vehicles has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely. HCCTT reports: "#M27 Westbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J10/A32 #Fareham after an earlier broken-down van, delays gone."

