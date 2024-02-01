News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hampshire traffic: M3 lane closed on junction 9 near Winchester as firefighters tackle lorry trailer blaze

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire on a major motorway.

By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:19 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 07:20 GMT
Firefighters are tackling a lorry trailer blaze at junction 9 on the M3 near Winchester this morning. One lane is currently shut.

National Highways South East said traffic was held in the area, but has now flowing again pending the recovery of the vehicle. They first reported the incident at 5.57am. "Traffic has now been released on the #M3 westbound in #Hampshire within junction 9 near Winchester," they added.

"One lane remains closed at this time, pending recovery of the burnt out vehicle. There are no significant delays on approach."

