Lane closed on M3 southbound following shed load between junction 6 and junction 7

One lane has been closed on the M3 due to an incident involving a shed load.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Apr 2024, 09:55 BST
Lane 1 on the M3 southbound has been blocked off this morning (April 27). The closure comes as a result of a shed load and the road has been impacted between junction 6, A339 (Basingstoke) and junction 7, A30 (Dummer).

There are delays on approach. For more information about the delays, click here.

