Lane closed on M3 southbound following shed load between junction 6 and junction 7
One lane has been closed on the M3 due to an incident involving a shed load.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane 1 on the M3 southbound has been blocked off this morning (April 27). The closure comes as a result of a shed load and the road has been impacted between junction 6, A339 (Basingstoke) and junction 7, A30 (Dummer).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.