Long delays on A27 near Portsmouth after crash - delays back to M27

There are delays for drivers on the A27 this evening after a crash.

All lanes were held on the eastbound route at the junction with the A3(M) at Farlington after the collision in the second lane.

Traffic information service Romanse said the incident had now been cleared but there are still delays back to the M27.

It tweeted: ‘#A27 Eastbound - All lanes have now been CLEARED at #A3M #Farlington after the earlier RTI, delays remain back to #M27.’

There is congestion on the A27 going back to the M27

