M3 traffic: Lorry fire causing delays hours after near Winchester - National Highways South East reports
Motorists are delayed this evening following a lorry fire on major Hampshire motorway - with journeys expected to take almost half an hour longer.
Traffic is delayed on the M3 motorway in the Winchester area following a lorry fire. Firefighters tackled a lorry trailer blaze at junction 9 on the M3 southbound near Winchester this morning. One remains.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel: "#M3 Southbound - Lane 1 remains CLOSED at J9/#A34 #Winnall due to the earlier lorry fire, approx. 25 mins delay from #Winchester Services."
National Highways South East said traffic was held in the area, but has now flowing again pending the recovery of the vehicle. They first reported the incident at 5.57am. "Traffic has now been released on the #M3 westbound in #Hampshire within junction 9 near Winchester," they added.
"One lane remains closed at this time, pending recovery of the burnt out vehicle. There are no significant delays on approach." Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) said delays are building in the area. HCCTT reports: "#M3 Southbound - Lane Closure at J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an earlier lorry fire, delays approx 15 minutes."
More details to follow.