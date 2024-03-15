M25: Major road closed both ways between junction 10 and junction 11 - here's when
Delays are expected this weekend following the closure of the M25 in both directions.
National Highways has confirmed that the M25 will be closed from Friday, March 15 at 9pm until Monday, March 18 at 6am. The closure will impact both directions of the road between junction 10 and junction 11 whilst demolition works and gantry installations take place.
