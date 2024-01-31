Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of closures will be taking place throughout the year on both the A3 and M25, however the next big closure will see the M25 between junction 11 (Chertsey Interchange) and junction 10 (Wisley/A3) closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday, March 15 to 6am on Monday, March 18. This is being done to allow for the demolition of a bridge across the carriageway and for the installation of a new gantry.

Drivers joining the M25 from the A3 junction who wish to travel clockwise towards the west will need to follow a diversion, or join the M25 via the M3 instead.

The ongoing work on the interchange connecting the A3 with the M25

Speaking about the upcoming work, Jonathan Wade – Senior Project Manager for National Highways M25 J10 upgrade – said: “A key element of our upgrade at junction 10 is the installation of eight new bridges – either replacements or new structures entirely. As we enter a new phase for the project, we’ll ramp up our work on these structures with a number of demolitions and installation the bridge beams at different locations.”

Further closures of the M25 and A3 are planned throughout the year. National Highways will be sharing the detailed information on the scheme website to keep road users informed.

“We understand the significance of closing the M25 for the weekend, which is why we are giving motorists as much notice as possible so they’re able to plan their journeys well in advance,” Jonathan added. “We carefully plan all our closures to try and limit any inconvenience, but sometimes it's simply not possible to carry out the work that's needed without a closure. Our message for anyone who plans to travel on the M25 or the A3 is to avoid the area if you can – if that's not possible, allow yourself extra time to complete your journey via our signed diversion routes. Please check our website for latest details before you leave home."

The M25/A3 interchange is one of the busiest in the country and experiences large queues and heavy congestion on a daily basis, National Highways has said. It also has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England’s motorway and major A roads nationally.

