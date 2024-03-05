M27 and A27 traffic building following drainage works on M27 westbound after junction 12 - one lane closed
A lane closure on the M27 is resulting in traffic build up on the A27.
A lane has been closed on the M27 westbound just after junction 12, near the M275 (Portsmouth) due to drainage works but as a result there are delays building on the A27.
The AA posted: "Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout)."