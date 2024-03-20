M27 and A27 Traffic: Eastern Road closure continues to cause delays to commuters returning to the city
Drivers commuting into Portsmouth are facing delays entering the city on the A27 and M275 as the Eastern Road remains closed as Southern Water continue to repair a sewer pipe.
Commuters returning via the A27 are facing increasing delays. AA traffic news said: "Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 20 mph."
When entering the city via the M275 Southbound, there are similar delays reported. AA Traffic news said: "Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3. Average speed 15 mph."
