M27 and M275 drivers in Portsmouth delayed this evening

Drivers on the M27 are being delayed this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st May 2024, 18:34 BST
Delays are occurring between junction 3 to 7 eastbound, which include through the construction area around junction 5.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”

There are also delays on the M27 westbound at the M275.

