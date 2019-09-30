Have your say

More overnight road closures on the M27 will be in place from tonight as more progress is made with the smart motorway scheme.

Highways England has told residents that traffic management between junction 4 and 5 of the motorway, from the M271 to Southampton Airport, will be moved from the fourth lane to the first lane.

This will allow work to be done on the verge area, beside the road, as well as the removal of overhead gantries.

The switch will take place tonight and finishes on October 30. Work will start from 9pm and last until 6am the following morning.

It will mean some lane, slip road and full carriageway closures will be needed.

Here is the full list:

September 30 – M27 junction 4 eastbound exit to junction 4 eastbound entry

October 1 – M27 junction 4 eastbound exit to junction 4 eastbound entry, M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link at junction 4, M27 junction 5 westbound to M27 junction 4

October 2 – M27 junction 4 eastbound exit to junction 4 eastbound entry, M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link at junction 4

October 3 – M27 junction 5 westbound to M27 junction 4

October 4 – M27 junction 5 westbound to M27 junction 4

October 6 – M27 junction 5 westbound to M27 junction 4

Diversions will be in place and clearly signposted, a Highways England spokesperson said.

Earlier this month safety fears were raised over the scheme, which includes converting the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 into a smart motorway.

Road policing officers posted a photo of a car broken down in the first lane of the carriageway near junction 9 at Whiteley, in what was previously the hard shoulder.

Under the plans the hard shoulder would be converted into a fourth lane to help reduce traffic congestion.