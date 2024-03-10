M27 crash involving vehicle with caravan causes delays as person injured

A crash involving a vehicle towing a caravan has caused delays on the M27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Mar 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 13:25 GMT
A person was left injured following the incident involving two vehicles eastbound between junction 1 and 2 before midday. AA Traffic News had reported "severe delays" for drivers.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.20am to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, one of which was towing a caravan. One person reported minor injuries."

In its latest update, the AA said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J1 A31 (Cadnam) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton)."

