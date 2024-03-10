M27 crash involving vehicle with caravan causes delays as person injured
A crash involving a vehicle towing a caravan has caused delays on the M27.
A person was left injured following the incident involving two vehicles eastbound between junction 1 and 2 before midday. AA Traffic News had reported "severe delays" for drivers.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.20am to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, one of which was towing a caravan. One person reported minor injuries."
In its latest update, the AA said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J1 A31 (Cadnam) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton)."