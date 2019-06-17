M27 delays after 'medical incident'

MOTORISTS heading towards Portsmouth on the M27 are being warned of 30 minute delays.

A ‘medical incident’ cause a lane to be blocked between junction 5, for Eastleigh, and junction 7, for Hedge End, on the eastbound carriageway earlier this morning.

Hampshire County Council have said that the incident has now been cleared but that there are still delays of 30 minutes on the M27.

The council’s ROMANSE traffic account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - CLEARED after earlier medical incident between J5/A335 #Stoneham Interchange #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd Interchange, still approx delays of 30 minuets heading back towards J3/#M271 #Rownhams Interchange.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.