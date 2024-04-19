M27 delays for drivers this morning in construction area

Drivers are suffering delays on the M27 this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Apr 2024, 08:17 BST
Motorists are being held up in the construction area around junction 5.

AA Traffic News said: “Delays on M27 Westbound before J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 Hill Coppice Road (Segensworth / Farenham). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minute.”

The average speed was reported as being 20mph.

