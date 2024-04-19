M27 delays for drivers this morning in construction area
Drivers are suffering delays on the M27 this morning.
Motorists are being held up in the construction area around junction 5.
AA Traffic News said: “Delays on M27 Westbound before J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 Hill Coppice Road (Segensworth / Farenham). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minute.”
The average speed was reported as being 20mph.
