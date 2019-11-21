M27: Delays of up to 30 minutes after lane blocked

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays of up to 30 minutes this morning after a broken down vehicle has left a lane blocked.

The vehicle has blocked a lane on the westbound carriageway of the M27 between Junction 7 for Hedge End and Junction 5 for Eastleigh.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic twitter account, tweeted: ‘#M27 #Westbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh, approx 30 minute delays on approach.’

