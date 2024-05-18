M27 Eastbound lane blocked in Park Gate area due to "smoke blowing across carriageway"
Drivers are delayed this afternoon on a busy motorway due to “smoke blowing across” the road - with traffic building in the area.
The incident is taking place on the M27, near junction 9 in the Park Gate area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at J9/A27 #ParkGate due to smoke blowing across the carriageway, delays on approach.”
