M27 Eastbound lane blocked in Park Gate area due to "smoke blowing across carriageway"

By Joe Buncle
Published 18th May 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are delayed this afternoon on a busy motorway due to “smoke blowing across” the road - with traffic building in the area.

The incident is taking place on the M27, near junction 9 in the Park Gate area.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at J9/A27 #ParkGate due to smoke blowing across the carriageway, delays on approach.”

More details to follow.

Related topics:Hampshire County CouncilTrafficM27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.