Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that part of the M27 eastbound was obstructed this evening. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said police were called to the collision between junction 2 for Ower and junction 3 for Nursling, near Southampton, at 4.02pm.

She added that four cars are involved, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Traffic delays were building in the area, previously blocking a lane, but this has now been cleared

