M27: Four-car crash on motorway between Ower and Nursling near Southampton - police rush to scene
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that part of the M27 eastbound was obstructed this evening. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said police were called to the collision between junction 2 for Ower and junction 3 for Nursling, near Southampton, at 4.02pm.
She added that four cars are involved, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Traffic delays were building in the area, previously blocking a lane, but this has now been cleared
HCCTT reports: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J2/#A36 #Ower and J3/#M271 after the earlier incident, delays easing.”
