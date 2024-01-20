Drainage works on a major motorway will force part of the route to be closed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways South East is carrying out the project at junction 3 of the M27. Overnight closures will be in place, with lanes being shut in both directions.

National Highways will be carrying out drainage works on the M27 at junction 3 this month. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-22)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: "We'll be carrying out some drainage maintenance work on the M27 at junction 3, Nursling. We'll be working on weeknights only when there's less vehicles on the road, using a mixture of lane closures and slip road closures."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial closures start on Monday, January 29, and end on Friday, February 2. Lanes will be closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am. The westbound entry slip road and lanes will then be shut overnight between February 5 and 6 - from 9pm to 6am. Further works are scheduled for between February 7 and 9 at the same times.