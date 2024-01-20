M27: Motorway to close for drainage works at junction 3 in Hampshire - when and for how long?
Drainage works on a major motorway will force part of the route to be closed.
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways South East is carrying out the project at junction 3 of the M27. Overnight closures will be in place, with lanes being shut in both directions.
They said: "We'll be carrying out some drainage maintenance work on the M27 at junction 3, Nursling. We'll be working on weeknights only when there's less vehicles on the road, using a mixture of lane closures and slip road closures."
The initial closures start on Monday, January 29, and end on Friday, February 2. Lanes will be closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am. The westbound entry slip road and lanes will then be shut overnight between February 5 and 6 - from 9pm to 6am. Further works are scheduled for between February 7 and 9 at the same times.
National Highways added: "There will be fully signed diversion routes in place for the entry and exit slip road closures. Please note that these works are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather."