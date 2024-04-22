M27 incident leads to "severe delays" for rush hour drivers

Rush hour drivers on the M27 are suffering “severe delays” this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 08:24 BST
AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of 20 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”

The AA added that “one lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle” westbound from junction 9 to 8.

The lane closures in the construction area both ways was also having an impact on traffic. The AA said: “One lane closed and speed restriction of 50 mph due to resurfacing work on M27 both ways between J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Replacing the concrete surface.”

In a further travel update, the AA added: “Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area.”

