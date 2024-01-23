Portsmouth traffic: M27 westbound lane cleared following crash at junction 9 for Park Gate
A lane has been cleared on a major motorway following a crash
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported that the incident took place on the M27 westbound at junction 9 for Park Gate earlier this afternoon. Traffic delays were building due to the obstructed lane, but these have now eased after the vehicle was moved to the hard shoulder. HCCTT reports: "#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED at J9/A27 #ParkGate after an earlier RTC now on the hard shoulder, delays easing."
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Police called at 3.12pm today to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 9. The collision involved two vehicles. One person suffered a minor injury."
A3(M) cleared following collision
HTTCC reports that the A3(M) has now been cleared following the ambulance crash.
"#A3M Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to an earlier RTC, delays gone," HTTCC reports.
Car collides with ambulance
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed an ambulance and a car were involved in the collision.
He said: "We were called at 9.46am to a collision on the A3(M) northbound. This involved a car and an ambulance.
"No injuries were reported." The lane on the motorway is still obstructed and drivers are still experiencing delays.
A3(M) crash
HTTCC reports there has been a crash on the A3(M).
"#A3M Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to an RTC, delays building," HTTCC reports.