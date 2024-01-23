Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported that the incident took place on the M27 westbound at junction 9 for Park Gate earlier this afternoon. Traffic delays were building due to the obstructed lane, but these have now eased after the vehicle was moved to the hard shoulder. HCCTT reports: "#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED at J9/A27 #ParkGate after an earlier RTC now on the hard shoulder, delays easing."