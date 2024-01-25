News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 Park Gate traffic building as incident blocks lane of major Hampshire road

Drivers are delayed this evening after a traffic incident blocked a lane of a major Hampshire road.

By Joe Buncle
Published 25th Jan 2024, 18:29 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
The delays follow an incident which took place in the Park Gate area of Fareham, resulting in one lane of the M27 being blocked between junctions 8 and 9. Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an incident, delays from J8."

To stay up to date with the latest information abouth teh incident, follow Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel on X (formerly Twitter). More details to follow.

