M27 rush hour drivers warned of long delays this morning
Drivers on the M27 are being warned of long delays this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
The AA added there was “queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) in the construction area”.
