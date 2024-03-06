M27 traffic delayed as incident causes disruption on busy Portsmouth area road

Drivers are delayed this morning on a major road in the Portsmouth area.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Mar 2024, 09:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic is congested on the M27 Eastbound, between Cosham and Port Solent, and AA Traffic is reporting an incident in the area.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Eastbound - approx 30-minute delays between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth"

More details to follow.

Related topics:TrafficM27Port SolentHampshire County Council