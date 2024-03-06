M27 traffic delayed as incident causes disruption on busy Portsmouth area road
Drivers are delayed this morning on a major road in the Portsmouth area.
Traffic is congested on the M27 Eastbound, between Cosham and Port Solent, and AA Traffic is reporting an incident in the area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Eastbound - approx 30-minute delays between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth"
More details to follow.