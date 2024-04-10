M27 Traffic: Delays building on M27 westbound between A27 and junction 11 A27

There are heavy delays forming on the M27 westbound according to the AA route planner.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
The delays are building on the M27 westbound between the A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) and junction 11 A27. There are currently no reports of an incident on the AA website.

