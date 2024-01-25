M27 traffic: Lane blocked on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and 12 following collision
Commuters are likely to be stuck in heavy delays this morning following a collision on the M27 eastbound.
A lane has been blocked and heavy delays are building following a collision on the M27 eastbound. The blocked lane is between junction 11, A27, near Fareham, and junction 12, M275, near Port Solent.