News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 traffic: Lane blocked on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and 12 following collision

Commuters are likely to be stuck in heavy delays this morning following a collision on the M27 eastbound.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jan 2024, 08:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A lane has been blocked and heavy delays are building following a collision on the M27 eastbound. The blocked lane is between junction 11, A27, near Fareham, and junction 12, M275, near Port Solent.

As a result, heavy delays are building and it is advised to allow extra time this morning. For more information, click here.

Related topics:M27TrafficA27FarehamPort Solent