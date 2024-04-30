M27 Traffic News: Heavy traffic building Westbound at Bursledon with traffic affected back to Whiteley
Drivers travelling westbound on the M27 are experiencing heavy traffic at Junction 8 Bursledon due to the ongoing construction work that is taking place. While the traffic is heaviest near Junction 8, delays are being experienced from Whiteley onwards.
AA traffic are reporting: “Heavy traffic on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). In the construction area.” The motorway is also experiencing delays further westwards towards Segensworth.
The AA have provided the following update: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
