M27 traffic: One lane closed on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12 for barrier repairs
There are lengthy delays of approximately 20 minutes on the M27 following barrier repairs.
A lane remains closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12 following barrier repairs. As a result of this, significant delays are building.
The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel Twitter page said: "#M27 Eastbound - One lane remains CLOSED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth for barrier repairs, delays approx 20-minutes backed from J10/A32 #Fareham."