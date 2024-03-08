M27 traffic: One lane remains closed on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12 for barrier repairs
Delays are expected again this morning due to a lane closure on the M27 which remains in place whilst services complete barrier repairs.
The lane was closed yesterday evening during rush hour and it caused mayhem on the roads getting out of the city with delays amounting to approximately 30 minutes.
The AA website says: "One lane closed and slow traffic due to barrier repairs on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth)."