Delays are expected again this morning due to a lane closure on the M27 which remains in place whilst services complete barrier repairs.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Mar 2024, 07:05 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 07:10 GMT
A lane remains closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12 following barrier repairs. As a result of this, significant delays are expected this morning (March 8).

The lane was closed yesterday evening during rush hour and it caused mayhem on the roads getting out of the city with delays amounting to approximately 30 minutes.

The AA website says: "One lane closed and slow traffic due to barrier repairs on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth)."

