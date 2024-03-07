M27 Traffic: Terrible delays on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12
Delays are worsening on the M27 eastbound this evening following a combination of a lane closure and rush hour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lane closure is currently in place on the M27 eastbound between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth, following ongoing barrier repairs.
The delays are continuing to increase as rush hour begins and as a result there is heavy congestion getting out of Portsmouth. The delays are backing down to junction 10.