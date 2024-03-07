M27 Traffic: Terrible delays on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12

A lane closure is currently in place on the M27 eastbound between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth, following ongoing barrier repairs.

The delays are continuing to increase as rush hour begins and as a result there is heavy congestion getting out of Portsmouth. The delays are backing down to junction 10.

The repairs also had an impact on the traffic yesterday evening. For more information about the delays, click here.

