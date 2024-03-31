M27: Two lanes closed following collision on M27 between junction 12 and junction 11 of A27
Two lanes have been closed and delays are building on the M27 near Gosport following a collision reportedly involving multiple cars.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision is between junction 12 of the M27 and junction 11 of the A27 westbound and there are heavy delays on approach. The incident is believed to have involved multipe cars and it is anticipated that delays will be in place for some time. Two lanes have now been closed off whilst emergency services deal with the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.