M27 Westbound: Heavy delays expected as broken down vehicle closes one lane between Park Gate and Bursledon

A broken down vehicle on a major motorway has caused one lane to close in an area where roadworks are already causing delays.
By Joe Williams
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 08:25 BST
Commuters on the M27 Westbound can expect further delays after a lane closure between junction 9, Park Gate, and junction 8, Bursledon. Drivers were already experiencing delays on that route due to roadworks taking place.

The AA Traffic News reported: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). In the construction area. Cameras show lane four (of four) is closed.”

The delays have also been confirmed by Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel. They posted on X: “#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays already due to the #Roadworks.”

