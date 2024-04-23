M27 Westbound: Heavy delays expected as broken down vehicle closes one lane between Park Gate and Bursledon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commuters on the M27 Westbound can expect further delays after a lane closure between junction 9, Park Gate, and junction 8, Bursledon. Drivers were already experiencing delays on that route due to roadworks taking place.
The AA Traffic News reported: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). In the construction area. Cameras show lane four (of four) is closed.”
The delays have also been confirmed by Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel. They posted on X: “#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays already due to the #Roadworks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.