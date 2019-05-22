M27 will be closed for 24 hours near Fareham while a bridge is knocked down next month 

Have your say

A MOTORWAY will be partly closed for a full 24 hours next month for demolition work.

The M27 will be shut in both directions between Junction 9 and 11 to allow for Highways England to demolish the North Fareham Footbridge.

This demolition work will take place next month and the motorway will be closed between 9pm on Friday, June 14, and 9pm on Saturday, June 15.

The North Fareham Footbridge is being knocked down as part of a series of improvements being carried out on the M27 between junction 4 and junction 11 to transform it into a smart motorway.

What is a smart motorway?

They are designed to ease UK motorway congestion by permitting cars to be driven on the hard shoulder at least some of the time, with traffic being monitored via cameras and ‘active’ speed signs which can vary the limit.

The idea is that smart motorways effectively add 33 per cent to motorway capacity for much less than it would cost in both financial and environmental terms to add a physical extra lane.

Why is the footbridge being knocked down?

Highways England have said that the current footbridge is not compatible with their proposal to upgrade the M27 to smart motorway standard.

This plan includes converting the hard shoulder on both the eastbound, and westbound carriageways, into a new live lane.

When it becomes a smart motorway and the hard should is a live lane, there are safety concerns about the height between lorries or other tall vehicles and the underside of the bridge.

As a result the bridge needs to be knocked down in order to meet safety standards.

Why is the closure starting at night?

Highways England have said: ‘The demolition is taking place overnight, as we need to demolish the footbridge as quickly, and safely as possible.

‘There is less traffic at night, which allows us to close the motorway with reduced impact for the travelling public, and we need to work through the night in order to allow us to re-open the motorway, as soon as the demolition is complete.’

Will it be noisy?

The demolition of the footbridge will be noisy, and Highways England have apologised in advance for any disturbance caused.

Where possible, they will mitigate the disturbance – for example, using lower noise techniques, such as concrete munchers, when they demolish the footbridge.

They will also be using hydraulic suppression on both sides of the motorway during the footbridge demolition, which stops dust and pollutants from being blown into the air.

Will there be a diversion in place?

The M27 will be completely closed between Junction 9 and 11 during the demolition of the North Fareham Footbridge.

While this is being carried out by Highways England there will be a planned diversion route in place which will run be along the A27, starting at Junction 9 and ending at Junction 11.

Fareham Borough Council have warned that Highways England's modelling predicts that the traffic in Fareham on Saturday will be similar to that of a typical Monday at rush hour.

What is the diversion route?

Westbound 11 to 9

- Please follow the diversion signs at junction 11 leading you onto the A27 towards Gosport

- Then follow the A27 towards Titchfield

- At the Station roundabout, take the first exit and continue along the A27, heading towards Titchfield

- At the Titchfield gyratory, stay on the A27 heading towards Southampton (M27), Bursledon, Sarisbury

- At the St Margret’s roundabout, stay on the A27 heading towards Southampton (M27)

- At the Segensworth roundabout, stay on the A27 heading towards Southampton (M27)

- Re-join the M27 westbound at junction 9

Eastbound Junction 9 to 11

- Please follow the diversion signs at junction 9 leading you onto the A27 towards Segensworth

- At the Segensworth roundabout, stay on the A27 heading towards Fareham

- At the St Margaret’s roundabout, stay on the A27 heading towards Portsmouth (M27) and Fareham

- At the Titchfield gyratory, stay on the A27 heading towards Portsmouth (M27) and Fareham

- At the Station roundabout, take the third exit and continue on the A27 heading towards Portsmouth (M27)

- At the Quay Street roundabout, take the third exit and continue on the A27 heading towards Portsmouth (M27)

- Re-join the M27 eastbound at junction 11

Eastbound Junction 10 to 11

- Please follow the diversion signs at junction 10 leading you onto the A32 towards Fareham Town Centre

- At the Wickham Road roundabout, take the first exit and continue on the 32 heading towards Portchester

- At the Broadcut roundabout, stay on the A32 heading towards Portsmouth (M27) and Fareham

- At the Delme roundabout, take the second exit heading towards Portsmouth (M27)

- Re-join the M27 eastbound at junction 11

Will a new footbridge be built?

While the North Fareham Footbridge is being demolition next month, Highways England have said that the intention is to replace it with a new bridge.

It will be a combination concrete and prefabricated steelwork footbridge, which will have improved access for pedestrians and cyclists.

The proposed new bridge will also include a number of features for equestrian use, such as:

- Recycled rubber tyre tiles

- Equestrian parapet (1.8m high)

- Improved access ramps

However the installation of the replacement footbridge will not take place for at least 6 months after the original footbridge is demolished.