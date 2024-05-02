M275, M27 and A27 Portsmouth traffic: lane closure causes severe delays for commuters driving home
The M27 westbound has a lane closed due to emergency repairs at junction 12 Portsmouth M275. The delays are building from the Langstone roundabout at Havant and could get worse with rush hour just starting.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “#M27 Westbound - One lane CLOSED at J12/#M275 #Portsmouth due to emergency repair works, delays from A3023 #Langstone Rbt #Havant.”
AA Traffic News is showing slow traffic on the major routes out and in to Portsmouth. They have reported the following on the M27/A27 delay: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
