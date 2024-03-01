Breaking
M3 closed westbound between junction 11 Winchester and junction 12 Eastleigh following collision
The M3 carriageway has been closed between Winchester and Eastleigh following a serious collision.
Hampshire police and the fire services are at the scene of a serious collision which has resulted in the closure of the M3 westbound. The closure is between junction 11, Winchester, and junction 12, Eastleigh.
A diversion route has been put in place but there are significant delays forming from Winchester services. For more information about the delays and the incident, click here.