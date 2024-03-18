M3 crash causing traffic havoc and delays as lane closed
A crash on the M3 southbound is causing traffic havoc today.
A crash was reported at 3pm by junction 8 resulting in delays for drivers.
AA Traffic News reported: "One lane blocked and delays due to crash on M3 Southbound at J8 A303."
