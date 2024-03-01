M3 remains closed between junction 11 Winchester and junction 12 Eastleigh following collision
Hampshire police and the fire services have been at the scene of a serious collision which has resulted in the closure of the M3 westbound. The closure is between junction 11, Winchester, and junction 12, Eastleigh. This part of the major road was closed off at approximately 5:30pm this evening (March 1) and it continues to be closed whilst emergency services deal with the incident.
A diversion route has been put in place but there are significant delays forming from Winchester services. National Highways South East has said that there are delays of 30 minutes. For more information about the delays and the incident, click here.