M3 traffic: Fire services attend a vehicle fire on M3 eastbound between J5 and J4A

A vehicle fire on a major road has caused the closure of a lane while emergency services deal with the blaze.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:47 GMT
Lane one is currently closed on the M3 eastbound between junction 5, Hook, and junction 4A, Farnborough. The closure comes as a result of a vehicle fire and traffic officers are currently on the scene in order to assist the fire services who are tackling the blaze.

Delays are approximately 45 minutes long and for more information, click here.

