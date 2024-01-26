M3 traffic: Fire services attend a vehicle fire on M3 eastbound between J5 and J4A
A vehicle fire on a major road has caused the closure of a lane while emergency services deal with the blaze.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane one is currently closed on the M3 eastbound between junction 5, Hook, and junction 4A, Farnborough. The closure comes as a result of a vehicle fire and traffic officers are currently on the scene in order to assist the fire services who are tackling the blaze.