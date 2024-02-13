Hampshire traffic: M3 southbound incident sees two lanes blocked at junction 11 with delays on the A34
Commuters' journeys are currently being disrupted on the M3 southbound with lanes two and three closed due to a traffic incident between junction 10 and 11. The current delay is around 45 minutes with cars backed up to junction 9 which is also affecting the A34 southbound between A33 Basingstoke Road and the M3 junction 9 at Winnall.
Traffic monitoring service Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel has said on X: "#M3 Southbound - Two lanes remain BLOCKED at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an incident, approx. 45 mins delay from #Winchester Services."