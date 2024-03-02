M3 Traffic: Lane blocked on M3 southbound near Basingstoke following road traffic collision
Heavy delays are building on the M3 following a road traffic collision near Basingstoke.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lane is blocked on the M3 southbound at junction 6, near Basingstoke, as a result of a road traffic collision. Delays are already building following the collision and it is likely that the congestion will continue.