BREAKING

M3 Traffic: Lane blocked on M3 southbound near Basingstoke following road traffic collision

Heavy delays are building on the M3 following a road traffic collision near Basingstoke.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 15:30 GMT
One lane is blocked on the M3 southbound at junction 6, near Basingstoke, as a result of a road traffic collision. Delays are already building following the collision and it is likely that the congestion will continue.

