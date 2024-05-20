Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash on a major motorway is causing heavy delays for commuters with traffic at a standstill.

An incident on the M3 northbound near Farnborough is causing long delays for drivers on Monday, May 20, while the scene is attended to. The current estimate for the delay is around 40 minutes with lane 4 blocked and all lanes held.

The AA Traffic News have said: “Long delays, all lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley) to J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Cameras show traffic has now been held prior to the accident whilst vehicle are attended.”

