M3 Traffic: Northbound traffic incident causing heavy delays near Farnborough
An incident on the M3 northbound near Farnborough is causing long delays for drivers on Monday, May 20, while the scene is attended to. The current estimate for the delay is around 40 minutes with lane 4 blocked and all lanes held.
The AA Traffic News have said: “Long delays, all lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley) to J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Cameras show traffic has now been held prior to the accident whilst vehicle are attended.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel have posted on X: “#M3 Northbound - Lane 4 is BLOCKED between J4/#A331 #Farnborough and J3/A322 #Lightwater due to an RTI, heavy delays approx 40 minutes.
