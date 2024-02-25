M3 vehicle fire: Delays on Hampshire motorway as emergency services deal with incident
Motorists in Hampshire are delayed this afternoon after a vehicle fire blocked part of a major motorway.
Lane 1 of the M3 was shut between junctions five and six of the M3 which Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackled the blaze. The road has since been reopened, but delays of 40 minutes are expected in the area.
National Highways South East reports: "Recovery is complete and all lanes are now open on the #M3 westbound between J5 (#Hook) and J6 (#Basingstoke) following a vehicle fire. There are residual delays of 40 minutes in the area."
You can stay up to date on the National Highways website.