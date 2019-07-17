Major rail disruptions after fire next to the track at London Waterloo

COMMUTERS are facing major disruption following a fire next to the track at London Waterloo.

South Western Railway (SWR) have warned that a number of platforms are closed at the station and that services are expected to be affected for the rest of the day.

Train services are being disrupted

The rail franchise has reported that platforms 16 through to 24 are currently shut and that while 1 to 15 remain open, a number of services are being affected – according to the Trainline App trains from London Waterloo to Portsmouth are being delayed currently.

In a statement SWR said: ‘Owing to a lineside fire which has caused significant damage to some of the rail infrastructure – trains will be delayed or cancelled until the end of service today and possibly into tomorrow’s morning peak period.

‘While all other platforms at Waterloo will remain open, the trains in service may not run to the usual timetable due to the ongoing disruption.’