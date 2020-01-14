A MAN and a woman have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car yesterday evening.

The pair sustained head injuries just after 6pm at the junction between Locks Road and Admirals Road in Locks Heath.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a 999 call at 6.03pm with the caller reporting a collision between a car and a male and female pedestrian, both in their 30s, at the junction of Locks Road and Admirals Road.

‘We sent two ambulances to the scene; the two pedestrians had both sustained head injuries as a result of the collision – which were not thought to be immediately of a serious nature – and following initial treatment they were then both taken to University Hospital Southampton for further assessment.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said police were called and are now investigating.

He said: ‘We were called at 6.08pm to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

‘The woman also had an ankle injury.

‘Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101, quoting the reference number 44200015642.’

It is not believed that the driver sustained any injuries, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

