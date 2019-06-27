Messy car crashes into parked vehicle after driver 'couldn't get hand brake on'

Have your say

A CAR rolled back into a parked vehicle in Hampshire after the driver ‘couldn’t get the hand brake on’.

Hampshire Road Police tweeted about the incident yesterday and shared pictures from inside the car showing piles of rubbish and mess.

Items packed inside the car included a fan, used cigarette butts, a bucket and an upside down stool.

Hants Road Policing wrote: ‘Boris Johnson’s car is a dream compared to this one! Driver couldn’t get the hand brake on and rolled back into a parked vehicle. I wonder why?’

The pictures shared by the account prompted strong reactions with one person replying: ‘Surely can't be driving round like that?’

Inside the messy car. Picture: Hants Road Policing

