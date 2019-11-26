Motorcyclist, 71, discovered with serious head injuries in road - Regional

AN appeal has been launched after a motorcyclist was discovered with serious head injures.

The 71-year-old was found in Saunders Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight, at around 10.52am on Monday.

Picture: PA

He had been riding a green and white Peugeot Django before being involved in a crash.

The motorcyclist was found in the road with the serious injuries by a member of the public but police say they did not witness the crash but it is thought that it had happened only moments before.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the crash or the rider on his motorbike shortly before it happened to contact them.

They are asked to call the Roads Police Team on the Isle of Wight on 101 quoting Operation Tax.

