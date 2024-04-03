New Forest road A31 blocked at Poulner Hill as traffic incident delays Hampshire drivers

Hampshire drivers face "heavy delays" this morning after a traffic incident which has blocked one lane of a busy road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 08:20 BST
Journeys on the A31 near Poulner Hill in Ringwood will take about half an hour longer this morning while the incident unfolds. Hampshire county council traffic and travel reports: #A31 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED at #PoulnerHill due to an RTI, heavy delays approx 30 minutes."

More details to follow.

