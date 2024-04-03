New Forest road A31 blocked at Poulner Hill as traffic incident delays Hampshire drivers
Hampshire drivers face "heavy delays" this morning after a traffic incident which has blocked one lane of a busy road.
Journeys on the A31 near Poulner Hill in Ringwood will take about half an hour longer this morning while the incident unfolds. Hampshire county council traffic and travel reports: #A31 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED at #PoulnerHill due to an RTI, heavy delays approx 30 minutes."
